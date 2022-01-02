UGRA partners with LCRA to target waterway polluters

The Upper Guadalupe River Authority announces that once again the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) has provided additional funding to help offset the bounty costs of hogs harvested in the Llano River drainage in northwest Kerr County. “Feral hogs have become very detrimental to the environment and water quality. LCRA is glad to participate in this effort with UGRA and Kerr County,” said Mike Allen, LCRA director. “The $2,500 grant from LCRA is their third annual contribution to continue UGRA’s and Kerr County’s water quality protection program to slow the spread of feral hogs.”
“We appreciate LCRA's support of our feral hog program to safeguard the Guadalupe River in Kerr County. These hogs increase their populations quickly and cause significant damage to the quality of the watershed. A continuing partnership of UGRA, Kerr County and LCRA is important in minimizing these effects on our river,” said Diane McMahon, UGRA president.
Feral hogs seek out areas along waterways to wallow in the mud and shallow water. As a result, feral hogs heavily use riparian areas, the dense band of vegetation along rivers and creeks, as travel corridors. Research has demonstrated that the loss of riparian vegetation due to rooting and trampling by feral hogs leads to increased stormwater runoff and erosion.
This increased runoff in turn carries sediment into the waterway along with bacterial contamination and nutrients from hog feces. In some areas, hogs are contributing to water quality degradation so severe that the waterbody cannot support contact recreation, such as swimming and wading, and is detrimental to aquatic life.
“Our Board and staff at UGRA understand the negative impacts the feral hog population has on Kerr County and the impacts to our waterways. Our partnership with Kerr County in a revitalized Feral Hog Management Program is producing dividends and we look forward to providing future investments towards this program in order to address the feral hog invasion we’re seeing across all southern states,” said Aaron Bulkley, UGRA vice-Ppresident and Watershed Stewardship Committee chair.
Since 2017, UGRA and Kerr County have proactively partnered to offer competitive bounties for feral hogs and trapping to encourage reduction in the feral hog population. Over the last four years, the bounty payments have supported the removal of more than 7,000 feral hogs from ranchland in Kerr County. To request a bounty payment, bring your hog tails to Kerr County Animal Services at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville or call (830) 257-3100. For more information, visit www.ugra.org/ major-initiatives/feral-hog-management.
