Ever wanted to develop your leadership skills or overcome your worst fear (speaking to an audience)?
Come to the local Toastmasters open house on Tuesday, July 27, at noon at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.
Light refreshments will be provided.
For those that cannot attend in person, guests are invited to join virtually via ZOOM.
For more information, please call Alan Ayers by phone at (496) 296-8166.
