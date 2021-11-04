The City of Kerrville announced that Stuart Barron has been named the city’s Executive Director for Public Works and Engineering. Barron has served for seven years as the city’s Public Works Director. His new position will include providing formal leadership to the city’s engineering operations, as well as all Public Works operations.
“I look forward to continuing to work closely with our Director of Engineering, Kyle Burow, and the Engineering/Construction Division in this new role,” Barron said. “Kerrville has a bright future.”
Barron has worked for the City of Kerrville since 2004. He started as an entry-level operator and has now achieved executive director-level status. He has been, and will continue to be, an integral part of the city’s development review team.
Barron graduated from Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and a minor in business. He is a proud member of our community and looking forward to this opportunity.
For more information, contact the City of Kerrville at (830) 257-8000.
