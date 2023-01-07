‘Real Snow’ events offered in Johnson City

The Science Mill, an interactive STEM museum, again welcomes guests of all ages to its annual “Snow Day” on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 101 South Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City.
The acclaimed hands-on science museum is bringing in 35 tons of real snow for a day of “cool” science activities, including:
• The snowball slingshot;
There will also be snow sculptures, snow castles, and a “snow-to” booth for a unique family photo op.
Walk-ins are also welcome. There is free parking in front of Science Mill or at the Courthouse Square.
Food trucks will be on site for hungry explorers. This year, the museum’s regular exhibits and gift shop will be open all day.
More information, details, and descriptions of activities can be found online at www.sciencemill. org.
The Science Mill is a 501(c)3 non-profit museum that opened in 2015 to offer innovative STEM programs and interactive exhibits to all students–regardless of economic status, location, gender or race.
