‘Real Snow’ events offered in Johnson City
Buy Now

children of all ages can enjoy interactive STEM activities offered by The Science Mill and 35 tons of real snow on Jan. 21 in Johnson City.

Courtesy Photo

The Science Mill, an interactive STEM museum, again welcomes guests of all ages to its annual “Snow Day” on Saturday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at 101 South Lady Bird Lane in Johnson City.

The acclaimed hands-on science museum is bringing in 35 tons of real snow for a day of “cool” science activities, including:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.