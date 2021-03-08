Elks support HC Veterans Center food pantry

Using funds obtained from a grant from the Elks National Foundation, the Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081 purchased food items from the local H-E-B store and delivered the items to the Hill Country Veterans Center Food Bank.
The food from the Food Bank will be used to help qualified veterans and their spouses.
The Hill Country Veterans Center was purchased July 11, 2012 from the city of Kerrville by the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) #1480. After updating and remodeling the former Armory, the Center opened on June 14, 2013. Starting in 2015, the Center started a “Food Pantry” to serve veterans. In 2015, Shirley Hill took over the Food Pantry operation and it really took off. Today the Food Pantry provides a great service to veterans and their spouses.
The ENF was established in 1928 with an initial grant of $100,000 from the Elks National organization. The mission was to help Elks Lodges to build stronger communities.
That mission is fulfilled by investing in communities where Elks live and work. The foundation works to help youth to develop lifelong skills, send students to college, meet the needs of today’s veterans, support the charitable work of the state Elks associations and fund projects that improve local Elks communities.
Funds get to local Elks Lodges for community projects by each Lodge applying for several different directed grants.
Each year, Elks members nationally donate as they can directly through their Lodges to the ENF. For every $1 donated via the Lodge, it is possible for the Lodge to receive $4 back via applications for grants.
Since inception, the ENF has contributed over $500 million toward Elks charitable projects nationwide. This year, $14.6 million was allocated to nationally fund the local Lodge grant projects. Today, there are 100,000 active donors and the fund is valued at $749.7 million. Of significance to the Kerrville community, the Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081, since it was established in 1958, has provided over $2.3 million via ENF grants to designated local projects. None of the ENF grant funds can be used to support Local Lodges.
For more information about the Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081, you can go to Kerrville Elks on Facebook, call the Lodge Office at 895-4554, email the Lodge at kvelks@hctc.net, or write the Lodge at Kerrville Elks Lodge #2081, PO Box 294535, Kerrville, TX 78029-4535.
