Council debates codes, ethics

The Sept. 28 meeting lasted more than two and a half hours, and included consideration of revised Subdivision Codes, a new planned development district on Thompson Drive, and changes to the Senior Services Advisory Committee.
Second reading,
City Subdivision Code
Council discussed and passed on second reading the ordinance updating the city’s Subdivision Code after a comprehensive rewrite.
A Code Review Committee was formed after adoption of the new Kerrville 2050 Plan; and began meeting in July 2019 to consider subdivision regulations. The committee met eight times in meetings open to the public.
After the July 15, 2021 meeting, this committee recommended City Council approve and adopt their revised codes. This passed by a 5-0 vote.
Ethics policy of council
This item was discussed at the request of Councilman Roman Garcia, following a discussion by councilmembers in a workshop.
Among other things, Garcia asked for a clarification of “conflict of interest” and when a councilmember must disclose such things; and then leave the council meeting before further discussion or vote.
Also, a citizen asked to speak on use or avoidance of “advocacy,” saying in the last council election there were those who used a family picture in a campaign ad; and the mayor was pictured with other past mayors in another ad. He said these appeared to be a violation.
Garcia and others also wanted to discuss “conflicts and disclosures;” and what constitutes a “substantial interest in a business;” and whether “legal or equitable interest” are two different things.
There were citizen speakers on this, too, with one referring to a councilperson’s recent “letter to the editor” or column in the newspaper while maintaining that column didn’t represent all of council, but a personal opinion.
Another citizen encouraged all to remember to be civil; and said to him it seems “speak softly and carry a big stick” has become “just wave the stick.” He asked if Garcia would speak to sending out a press release with the city logo on it, inferring the press release was city business? After these comments and the man’s plea for all to work together, Garcia said he put out that press release in early August, and his questioner failed to say Garcia put a statement on it saying its contents were his own opinion.
Another question about any two councilmembers collaborating on something outside of or during a public meeting was tabled by the mayor to be discussed at a future workshop. But the motion to hold the workshop failed when only two of five council members voted.
Garcia also questioned the city procedure of asking citizens to sign up to speak, in advance of a meeting saying it contradicts state law. He also questioned citizens being asked to state their street address when at the podium, saying that’s a “privacy concern;” and he wanted them only to state their city or county.
Another councilperson again said this should go back to a workshop.
Second reading,
The Landing
Council passed an ordinance on second reading that amended a previous one for a Planned Development District in the 1200 block of Thompson Drive, generally known as part of The Landing.
This ordinance concerns the interior acreage between the recently-constructed apartments there and the Guadalupe River; and the city development office listed a land use summary of 15 lots on 58.74 acres. Those lots were listed for uses ranging from retail trade, possible artisan’s or craftsman’s workshops or residential including townhouses; and professional offices or restaurants.
Four new named streets also were listed.
Senior Services Advisory
Committee
Waverly Jones, chairperson of the city’s Senior Advisory Committee, notified city officials in September about their listed member numbers, required quorum and attendance, saying they needed to reduce membership from 14 to nine, so they could continue to meet with a quorum and work.
After Jones addressed council, there was some discussion among council members about this group’s lack of quorum for monthly meetings from May 2020 to February 2021; and the current committee list that included three resignations and five others to expire shortly.
Jones said they did accomplish naming Kerrville an AARP “Age-Friendly City” and were working on a new resource guide.
Garcia protested that if membership was cut, it would cut council interviews out of the process; and they couldn’t appoint the six people who sent in applications.
The “interview team” of council members said all applicants they talked to were still willing to serve; and they thought the committee’s work could still go on.
Council finally voted 5-0 to set the committee’s membership at nine.
Quarantine leave policy,
emergency responders
Under consideration and possible action, council considered a “paid quarantine leave policy for firefighters, peace officers, emergency communications personnel, and emergency medical technicians,” for that policy to become part of the city’s Personnel Policies and Procedures Manual.
Council members approved this new policy by a 5-0 vote.
Texas Legislative Session,
city-related bills
City Attorney Mike Hayes presented a lengthy report to council on State Legislative bills from the recent regular and special sessions that he considered to affect the City of Kerrville.
Hayes started by saying, in general, the Texas Legislature does a good job. He said he started looking at possible issues last November and December, before the Legislature convened in January. And he gets weekly updates from the Texas Municipal League, too.
He said more than 6,900 bills were filed; and more than 1,000 passed into law. Hayes said 249 of them were city-related. And council and citizens need to remember that city professionals are overseeing what amounts to 40 businesses within the city’s operations.
Resolution 01/2021 he said protects the city’s interests about home rule, presumptions and unfunded mandates. And said he’s gotten great help from the offices of State Sen. Dawn Buckingham and State Rep. Andrew Murr.
Hayes’ list included House Bill988 on appraisals; HB1869 about debt financing and certificates of obligations; HB103 on an active shooter alert system; HB1927 on unlicensed carry; HB1419 and 2677 concerning missing persons; HB3712 about police; Senate Bill 69 on “use of force;” HB929 about body cameras; SB1056 on false reports; and SB2212 on rendering and requiring aid.
Others were HB738 on building codes; HB1475 on “Boards of adjustment;” HB2444 about Chapter 380 agreements; SB291 about commercial construction and posting signs with contact information; SB1090 about building materials and exceptions for “dark skies” and water conservation; SB6 about liability under the pandemic; and SB244 on TIRZ.
Still others included HB624 on offenses against public servants; HB1118 on cyber-security; HB1925 on camping in public and KPD enforcement; SB1359 about mental health and leave policy; SB3 on utilities preparedness; SB952 about regulating concrete batch plants; and SB13 and 19 about contracts.
Consent Agenda
The four items in the Consent Agenda were approved by a 5-0 vote, including a resolution approving the budget for the Kerr 9-1-1 Network for FY22.
This item also included an interlocal Cooperation Contract between Texas Health and Human Services Commission – acting on behalf of Kerrville State Hospital – for pre-employment and “fitness for duty evaluations” for police officers.
COVID Update
Kerrville Fire Chief Eric Maloney gave council an update on COVID matters in the city, saying as of this meeting date, there were 266 active cases, still 115 deaths; 5,671 patients recovered from the virus; and 16 people in Peterson Hospital, the lowest number since mid-July.
He said 48.6 percent of the qualified citizens are vaccinated here, compared to 61 percent across the state. He said the community leadership met Sept. 16 to discuss this; and would meet again Oct. 11 and then present another public community update.
Maloney listed the pharmacies and clinics at which vaccinations are available; and said those wanting testing need to call local pharmacies or doctors’ offices first or check online. He encouraged all to get flu shots, too.
Proclamations
Mayor Blackburn presented two proclamations to citizen representatives, the first one recognizing September 2021 as “National Recovery Month.”
The second one was to recognize October 2021 as “Dark Sky Month.”
Blackburn reminded council and the audience that Kerrville is in the direct path of both partial and total solar eclipses in the next three years; and they can do things now to support this tourist-attracting activity of star-gazing and other related activities.
Visitor/citizens forum
At least three citizens who asked to speak at the public forum were from the group that created the petition drive that halted the city’s original plans to use a Certificate of Obligation to build a public safety complex.
Two of them asked council why the public safety complex wasn’t on this agenda and when it would be on an agenda; and what their feasibility study or plan of action is now, saying it isn’t happening fast enough. The third one pointedly reminded council they have a Feb. 18, 2022 deadline to get this question on the May election ballot.
