Chad Hill with 106.1 FM - The River and the Color of Clay, are hosting a fundraiser to help fund the Kerrville Pets Alive! “200-pet Spay and Neuter Clinic” planned for late September.
Join in on the fun and help support KPA! during “Paint for Paws and a Cause” on Aug. 19 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. at the Color of Clay, located at 93 Coronado Dr. N., Unit 2.
