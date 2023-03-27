The First Annual FunD Walk, sponsored by Kidney Solutions, will be held Saturday, April 1 at Schreiner University’s Robbins Lewis Pavilion.
Registration will be held from 7-8 a.m. The Kidney Solutions FunD Walk will begin at 8 a.m. and go to noon.
The entry fee will be by a free-will donation.
All funds raised will be used to help support patients who are looking for or donating a kidney.
To become a sponsor of the event, contact Kent Bressler at (830) 285-2140 or Jonathan Traylor at (830) 370-3028.
For more information, visit www.kidneysolutions.org.
