The Kerrville Area Aggie Moms will host their Eighth Annual Golf tournament on March 5 at Riverhill Country Club.
A shotgun start will begin at 1 p.m. with a four-man scramble to follow.
The entry fee is $400 per team and includes green fees, carts and range balls. Awards, prizes and refreshments will be provided.
The top prize awarded will be $500.
Sponsorships are needed and range from $125 to $250.
All proceeds go to the KAAM scholarship fund.
To register, become a sponsor or for more information, contact Natalie Secor at (830) 459-9023 or Stacey Grimes at (830) 370-9023. You can e-mail Secor at njs@ktc.com and Grimes at sgrimes_us@yahoo.com.
