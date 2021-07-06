The Parks and Recreation Department’s “Concerts by the River” series is returning this year and and began on Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. in Louise Hays Park.
The event featured performances from The Flashbacks and The Tejano Pride Band. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, bug spray, and/or picnic blankets.
The second concert will take place on July 17, and will feature local artists Modal Mojo and the Mike Kasberg Jazz Trio. Come out and enjoy the live music and great company.
This is a great opportunity for the community to come out and enjoy good music and good food on a Friday night. To ensure that everyone stays cool in the summer heat Dandy Cones will be offering snow cones for purchase. In addition, Phil’s Bar-B-Q will be vending delicious food during the event.
Please remember that there is no glass allowed in the park, and smoking (including vaping and e-cigarettes) is prohibited in all city parks.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.