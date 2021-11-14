Have you always wanted to learn more about plants and planting techniques for our area?
Come join us Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10:30 a.m. in the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library meeting room for the next installment of our gardening programs. Anne Brown, a Master Gardener, will discuss oak wilt, including how to prevent and identify this fungal disease. Questions are welcome!
This program is free and open to the public. For more information, contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274, or visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
