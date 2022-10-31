Dietert Center will host a “Honor Our Veterans” luncheon Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Friendship Cafe.
All veterans are invited to enjoy the festivities.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Dietert Center will host a “Honor Our Veterans” luncheon Friday, Nov. 11, beginning at 11 a.m. in the Friendship Cafe.
All veterans are invited to enjoy the festivities.
The cafe will open at 11 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A group picture of participating veterans will be taken at 12:45 p.m.
There will be no cost to veterans for the luncheon. Those who have not served in the military are also invited, but he cost is $8 for those below age 60. Diners ages 60-plus are by donation after completing annual paperwork.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.