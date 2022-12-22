Abbott ramps up border strategies ahead of Title 42 coming to end

Governor Greg Abbott, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard are continuing to work together to secure the border; stop the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas; and prevent, detect, and interdict transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.
Since the launch of Operation Lone Star, the multi-agency effort has led to over 333,000 migrant apprehensions and more than 22,000 criminal arrests, with more than 20,000 felony charges reported, Abbott said.
According to Abbott, in the fight against fentanyl DPS has seized more than 354 million lethal doses during this border mission.
Texas has also bused more than 8,600 migrants to our nation's capital since April, more than 4,200 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, more than 1,400 migrants to Chicago since Aug. 31, and more than 380 migrants to Philadelphia since Nov. 15, he said.
Operation Lone Star continues to fill the dangerous gaps left by the Biden Administration's refusal to secure the border, Abbott said.
Every individual who is apprehended or arrested and every ounce of drugs seized would have otherwise made their way into communities across Texas and the nation due to President Biden's open border policies, Abbott said.
Last week, Abbott called on Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for an investigation into the role non-governmental organizations may have in planning and assisting illegal border crossings into Texas. In a letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, the Governor highlighted the need for Texas' vigilant response to President Biden's border crisis, with the end of Title 42 just days away and record-high illegal border crossings along the Texas-Mexico border.
"There have been recent reports that non-governmental organizations may have assisted with illegal border crossings near El Paso," reads the letter. "We further understand NGOs may be engaged in unlawfully orchestrating other border crossings through activities on both sides of the border, including in sectors other than El Paso. In light of these reports, I am calling on the Texas Attorney General’s Office to initiate an investigation into the role of NGOs in planning and facilitating the illegal transportation of illegal immigrants across our borders. In addition, I stand ready to work with you to craft any sensible legislative solutions your office may propose that are aimed at solving the ongoing border crisis and the role that NGOs may play in encouraging it."
Abbott also announced via social media that more border wall will be constructed in January.
“More border wall is going up next month. It took months to negotiate with private property owners on the border for the right to build on their property. We now should be building more border wall all of next year,” Abbott wrote.
Most recently, Abbott received a briefing from Operation Lone Star agency leaders and toured the increased assets along the border ahead of President Biden’s reckless decision to end Title 42 expulsions next week on Dec. 21.
