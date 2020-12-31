The City of Kerrville municipal offices and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 in observance of the New Year holiday.
The Parks and Recreation Department office located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park will be closed on New Year’s Day.
The landfill and transfer station will close at 2:30 p.m. New Year’s Day, but will remain open during regularly scheduled hours on New Year’s Eve.
Anyone with questions regarding these closures can contact the City of Kerrville at 257-8000 or visit www.kerrvilletx.gov.
