Hill Country Astronomers will meet at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, in the H-E-B Activity Room at Hill Country University Center, 2818 US-290, Fredericksburg.
HCA vice president Mark Ward will host the program followed by a discussion. Ward will show two videos by Professor David M. Meyer, of Northwestern University, from the series “Experiencing Hubble: Understanding the Greatest Images of the Universe.”
The Cat's Eye Nebula – A Stellar Demise. The total mass in the outer halo of this well-known nebula is about half that of the Sun. The nebula is basically the outer envelope ejecta of the red giant star that eventually produced both this and the inner Cat's Eye. The outer envelope was ejected about 25,000 years ago, based on the speed that we see this outer halo expanding today.
The Crab Nebula – A Supernova's Aftermath. Among supernova remnants, none is more famous than the Crab Nebula. Its position in the sky corresponds to the location of a supernova witnessed on Earth in the year 1054.
Ward has more than 50 years experience as an amateur astronomer, 30 years as an amateur machinist, and is a retired geophysicist and Lutheran pastor.
Most HCA members live in Central Texas. Some members are accomplished amateur astronomers; others are beginners. No matter your experience level, you are welcome to participate in HCA. Club membership is not required to attend monthly meetings. We hope HCA can fulfill your interest in learning more about the night sky.
For more information, contact HCA president Bruce Barton at (214) 683-3392 or via e-mail at hillcountryastronomers@gmail.com.
