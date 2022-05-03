The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country will award $364,000 in college scholarships to Kerr County students this year.
“We’re thrilled to make these awards,” said Austin Dickson, the Community Foundation’s CEO. “There were 44 Kerr County students selected from a pool of several hundred applicants – the recipients’ qualifications are really impressive,” Dickson added.
The Community Foundation trustees 58 different scholarship funds that support high school students throughout the Hill Country. The scholarships are for students pursuing business, nursing, those with high GPAs, those with significant community service, students active in agriculture, and many other fields and interests.
The scholarship recipients will be announced at students’ senior awards celebrations in the coming weeks.
Additionally, the Community Foundation makes financial grants to Hill Country nonprofit organizations. In 2021, the Foundation granted $6 million. Its Community Impact Fund is accepting funding requests from now through June 7.
To learn more about the Foundation, visit www.communityfoundation.net.
