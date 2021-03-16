Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 17 for the First Annual Roaring Lions Open Car Show.
The rain-or-shine show will take place at First Baptist Church (625 Washington St.), and will feature more than 15 classes, including Antiques, Muscle cars, Jeeps, 4x4 Trucks, Street Trucks, Motorcycles, and many more.
The participant-judged show will have participants vying for Class Awards.
The community is invited to join in on this family-friendly event, which will also feature food vendors and a silent auction. Make a Hill Country run with your car club and friends, and make a Hill Country weekend of it.
Register by March 15 to take advantage of the early registration discount. Registered participants will receive a show t-shirt and goodie bag. This car show is a fundraiser for Grace Academy of Kerrville.
Businesses and/or individuals interested in sponsoring and/or participating in the 2021 Roaring Lions Open Car Show should contact graceacademyofkerrville@gmail.com.
