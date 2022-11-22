The holidays are an important time of year to spend with family and friends and that is why the Salvation Army will be hosting its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner again this year on Thursday, Nov. 24, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Families and individuals can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner by dining in, take out, or delivery.
Travelers passing through on Interstate 10 can stop at the rest stops before and after the Kerrville exits to receive a free Thanksgiving meal.
However, without the generosity of many local businesses and individuals in our community, the Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner would not be possible.
Help us make this year great by donating a 10-12 pound frozen Turkey to help serve the 1,000-plus individuals in our community who we will be hosting on Thanksgiving Day.
Do not worry if you are unable to donate items, please consider donating your time. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help prepare, serve, deliver meals, etc. Volunteer opportunities will start on Nov. 14.
Any questions regarding the Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving event, or to volunteer, please contact Jeannette Santiago-Garcia at (830) 315-5758 or visit the Salvation Army Social Services at 855 Hays Street.
