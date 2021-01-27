Veteran unemployment is gradually sliding down the COVID curve with the most recent DOL report stating the rate locked in at 5.3 percent for December 2020.
This figure is lower than previous months during the pandemic, but still more than double the unemployment rate of veterans at this time last year. The good news, we are actively getting veterans back to work and there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now.
Industries such as distribution, supply chain, logistics, e-commerce, data storage/broadband, pharmaceuticals, select retail are just a few of the areas of business that are rapidly hiring and in large volume.
DAV & RecruitMilitary is hosting the “San Antonio/Austin Virtual Career Fair for Veterans” on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. online.
This free virtual event is open to all members of the military community, past and present, as well as military spouses and dependents.
RecruitMilitary’s virtual events are technologically enhanced to provide personal interaction among job candidates and employers in large group, small group and one-one-one formats. To register for the virtual veterains job fair, visit success.recruit military.com/events.
In response to COVID-19, RecruitMilitary swiftly implemented virtual hiring events nationwide in just a matter of days. And today, the company is positioned to bring thousands of service members, veterans and military spouses into the civilian workforce more than ever before. In April, Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary was appointed by the U.S. Army to provide all transition services to soldiers, veterans and their families.
The timing of this appointment is critical to serve the needs of transitioning soldiers and their families who are leaving the military and joining the civilian world amidst a global crisis. Bradley-Morris/RecruitMilitary also serves veterans and transitioning service members of all branches.
