The Joshua D. Brown Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas announced the winners of the two $1,000 college scholarships awarded to 2020 high school graduates.
Cade Kneuper is a 2020 graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Texas, where he was third in his class. He was vice president of the Student Council for four years, and a member of Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, Future Farmers of America, and the One-Act Play, which placed first in District this year and was predicted to do well in the state competition, until the year was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic. He received an Honorable Mention for the all-star cast during the district competition. Cade competed in football all four years of high school, earning the position of second team all-district defensive lineman, as well as being selected to compete in the Heart of Texas FCA Victory Bowl in the summer of 2020. Unfortunately, this game was also cancelled due to COVID-19. He also played basketball all four years and played baseball and ran track for HHS. His FFA meat judging team, of which he was a member from seventh grade through high school, won numerous awards, including the prestigious Houston Stock Show and Rodeo contest. He also showed steers at several stock shows and received a brand at the Houston Stock Show in 2015. Cade is enrolled in his freshman year at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, where he is majoring in accounting and plans to become a CPA.
Andrew Stieler is a 2020 graduate of Kerrville Tivy High School and graduated in the top quarter of his class. He was a member of the Kerr County 4-H Club, where he participated in shooting sports and livestock shows. He was also a member of Student Council, Peer Assistance Leadership and Service (PALS), and National Honor Society. In athletics, Andrew participated in football, golf, and pole vaulting. In his junior year, he qualified for the U.I.L. state meet in pole vault, vowing to return his senior year to win. However, his activities were also cut short due to the pandemic, so he turned his attention to a new interest in aviation. He started taking flying lessons and is in the final stages of completing his private pilot’s license. In his free time, Andrew enjoys fishing, hunting, and golf. He is enrolled in his freshman year at Texas A&M University in College Station, where he is majoring in electrical engineering.
The Joshua D. Brown Chapter is proud of these young men and wishes them great success in their university studies.
Chapter meetings have been suspended due to the pandemic, but normally meet the fourth Monday September through May at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Kerrville. For more information about the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, contact Registrar Anne Lieck at (210) 260-1148 or email her at kall971@gvtc.com.
