The Ingram Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their annual Easter Bake Sale on Saturday, April 8 and will feature a host of events, including a free medical screening.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Along with baked Easter items, the IVFD will be selling sausage wrap bags as well.
Cancer awareness T-shirts will also be available for purchase.
The department will be holding a silent auction throughout the day. Two painted and decorated children’s chairs will be raffled off, with the drawing being held at 3 p.m.
The free medical screening will be offered to members of the community from 12-3 p.m. The screening will also include a free abdominal scan to check for blood flow and other possible issues.
The medical screening is free, fast, painless and a non-invasive procedure.
If you would like to donate baked items to support the IVFD, they can be dropped off on Friday, April 7, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or during the bake sale on Saturday at the IVFD station.
