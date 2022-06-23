Baldwin honored for meritorious service

A brief June 14 regular Kerrville City Council meeting began with recognition of Kerrville Police Department Officer Jesse Baldwin and ended with approvals of multiple Conditional Use Permits, as well as zoning change requests and Mayor Judy Eychner proclaiming June as “Great Outdoors Month.”
KPD Chief Chris McCall was called to the podium to present Baldwin with a Meritorious Service Award.
“Thank you for the opportunity to recognize one of our officers who performed his duty in such a fashion that deserved extra recognition,” McCall said. “We’re awarding Officer Baldwin with the KPD Lifesaving Award.”
McCall said Baldwin was nominated for the award by Sgt. Ed Holloway.
“Officer Baldwin responded on May 23, 2022 to the Mamacita’s Restaurant for a report of an individual choking,” McCall said. “Upon his arrival, the individual was unresponsive, laying on the floor. Efforts by citizens at that location were unsuccessful in clearing the airway of the female who was suffering.”
McCall said Baldwin assessed the situation and rapidly performed the Heimlich Maneuver multiple times on the unresponsive female, “Eventually clearing the airway and allowing the individual to breath on her own.”
McCall said the female patient was transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center for further treatment and is fully recovered.
“Not only did Officer Baldwin do a fantastic job on that scene, but what he did after that, after he got off shift, really speaks to his heart and his true caring of the community,” McCall said. “Once he was off shift, he went to the hospital to check on that individual to ensure that she was well … and she was.”
McCall then turned to Baldwin and said “We appreciate your efforts, your work and quick action on that scene.”
Baldwin was presented with a KPD Lifesaving Bar, as well as a framed KPD Lifesaving Award certificate.
Baldwin received a standing ovation as he left the podium.
Proclamation
Eychner called Parks & Recreation Director Ashlea Boyle to come before council chambers to proclaim the month of June as “Great Outdoors Month in Kerrville, Texas.”
Eychner said the City of Kerrville was blessed with “outstanding outdoor recreation and leisure opportunities” to enjoy “safe and healthy fun” with family and friends.
She went on to say “outdoor activity promotes a healthy, mind, body and spirit and is touted by health organizations and medical professionals as a remedy to the adverse effects caused by lack of physical activity and too much screen time.”
She said the city’s Parks & Recreation Department encourages physical activity within its parks, athletic complex, hiking and biking trails, lakes, rivers, swimming pools and many other outdoor areas designed to promote active lifestyles.
Eychner read the proclamation:
“And, whereas, the President of the United States has designated June as Great Outdoors Month, the City of Kerrville, Texas, County of Kerr, recognizes the benefits derived from the city’s generous inventory outdoor parks, activities and resources.
“Now, therefore, I, Judy Eychner, mayor of the City of Kerrville, Texas, do hereby proclaim the month of June 2022 as Great Outdoors Month in Kerrville and urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the importance and value of parks, trails and other outdoor amenities and activities, and further encourage citizens of Kerrville visit area parks, rivers and trails and become more familiar with the Parks & Recreation programs and amenities available outdoors to all residents.”
“We have a lot of things to do in our community. We have a wonderful parks system,” Boyle said.
She also encouraged citizens to pick up a copy of their printed Activity Guide, which is also available online.
Public Hearings,
resolutions
Council unanimously approved six Conditional Use Permits for residential properties to be used a “short-term rentals.”
The locations of the short-term rental properties are:
• 1979 Arcadia Loop;
• 408 Lois Street;
• 604 Mockingbird;
• 956 Myrta;
• 916 Prescott;
• 220 Riverhill Club Lane #12.
Ordinances
Council voted 5-0 to approve Ordinance No. 2022-20 on second reading, changing zoning for 7.08 acres located at 1600 Junction Highway from a Light Commercial Zoning District to a General Commercial Zoning District.
A second zoning change request was unanimously approved on second reading for Ordinance No. 2022-21 for property located at 400 W. Water St., allowing the zoning to become a Residential Transition Zoning District.
Board appointments
After a brief discussion in executive session, council members returned to the dias to discuss the appointment of three individuals to the Kerrville Economic Improvement Corporation Board of Directors.
Joe Herring, Jr., Kerrville City Council Place 3 member, nominated citizens John Anderson and Kyle Bond as new board members and moved to re-appoint former councilperson Gary Cochrane to serve on the KEIC board
“We were blessed with excellent applicants and it was a tough decision,” Herring said.
Place 2 Councilperson Kim Clarkson seconded Herring’s motion, which passed 5-0 to appoint Anderson, Bond and Cochrane to serve on the EIC board.
Consent Agenda
With one vote, council unanimously approved the following items on the consent agenda:
• Payment of $25,000 from the City of Kerrville’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue to Arcadia Live to promote the annual July 4 celebration in Louise Hays Park;
• Payment of $25,000 from the City of Kerrville’s Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue to High Five Entertainment for the promotion of the Kerrville Triathlon Festival to be held in September;
• A licensing agreement between the City of Kerrville and Arcadia Live, Inc. for the production of the Kerrville’s Fourth on the River celebration;
• A licensing agreement between the City of Kerrville and High Five Entertainment, Inc. for the production of the Kerrville Triathlon Festival;
• Resolution 34-2022 authorizing the use of internal combustion engines on Nimitz Lake upstream of the city’s impoundment dam for the Kerrville Triathlon Festival, and;
• Minutes of the Kerrville City Council May 24 workshop and regular meeting, as well as minutes for the council’s special-called May 26 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.