The Texas Center for the Book is seeking qualified nonprofit organizations that have made outstanding contributions to increasing literacy in Texas for the Fifth Annual Texas Center for the Book Literacy Award. The winning organization will receive a $2,000 cash award to assist in its future work promoting reading and combating illiteracy. Additionally, at least one honorable mention recipient will be awarded $500.
The award provides public recognition to 501(c)(3) organizations that are committed to addressing the continuing need for literacy services and that increase public awareness of the importance of literacy. To be eligible, the primary purpose of the nominated nonprofit organization must be to support and encourage literacy. Organizations may self-nominate for the award or nominate partner nonprofit organizations. The nomination period opened on June 1 and will run through Sept. 1.
While this award promotes partnerships with libraries, please note that library friends organizations, public libraries, school and academic libraries, and other library entities are not eligible for nomination.
Nomination forms must include one letter of reference and a statement of 500 words or less on the nominated program’s value and impact. Nominators are strongly encouraged to include examples of the nominated organization's partnerships with libraries, and nominated organizations are encouraged, but not required, to produce a two-minute video that highlights the impact of the nominated programming.
This award is made possible by the Texas Library and Archives Foundation, Inc. and was inspired by the Library of Congress Literacy Awards. The winner will receive the Texas Center for the Book’s nomination for the 2021 Library of Congress State Literacy Award.
For more information on the 2020 Texas Center for the Book Literacy Award, contact Rebekah Manley at rmanley@tsl.texas.gov or (512) 936-2505.
