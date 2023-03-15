Governor Greg Abbott recently advocated for protecting parents' rights to choose the best education opportunity for their child at a Parent Empowerment Night at Brazos Christian School in Bryan.

“Our country is premised on freedom, and that freedom as it concerns raising children rests the most in parents,” Abbott said. “Parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child. We must reform curriculum to get kids back to the basics of learning, and we must empower parents.

