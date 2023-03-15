Governor Greg Abbott recently advocated for protecting parents' rights to choose the best education opportunity for their child at a Parent Empowerment Night at Brazos Christian School in Bryan.
“Our country is premised on freedom, and that freedom as it concerns raising children rests the most in parents,” Abbott said. “Parents deserve the freedom to choose the best education pathway for their child. We must reform curriculum to get kids back to the basics of learning, and we must empower parents.
“Parents should have access to curriculum, school libraries, and what their children are taught. And we will do that with our Parental Bill of Rights. No one knows what is better for a child's success than their parents. When it comes to education, parents matter. This is so vital to the future of our state, I made education freedom an emergency item this session."
Speaking to more than 200 parents, educators, and students, Abbott stressed the need for curriculum reform in Texas schools and parental empowerment so Texas parents can help their children succeed. The Governor also promoted the expansion of state-funded Education Savings Accounts to provide every parent with the freedom to choose the best school and education opportunities for their student’s needs.
The Governor was joined by Representative John Raney, Texas Public Policy Foundation Campaign Director Mandy Drogin, Brazos Christian School Headmaster Jefferey McMaster, and other parent empowerment advocates. Hosted by the Parent Empowerment Coalition, Parent Empowerment Night brought together education leaders and stakeholders to discuss education reform and the growing need for parental empowerment in their children’s education.
In his 2023 State of the State address, Governor Abbott announced education freedom for all Texans as an emergency item for the 88th Legislative Session. Read the governor's education freedom for all Texans emergency on www.gregabbott. com.
