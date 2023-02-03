Property taxes can be lowered by keeping bees
Safely handling bees can help lower your property taxes as well as being a fun family activity and providing honey for your table.

Texas law allows bees and bee hives to qualify for reducing property taxes on plots ranging from 5 to 20 acres similar to livestock or raising hay.

Property taxes on small acreages can now be lowered by keeping bees on the property. The bees do not have to be owned by the landowner.

