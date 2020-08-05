Kerrville City Council debated the airport and Kerr Central Appraisal District budgets; and considered street construction fun- ding and rezoning requests, and purchase of a new chassis/cab for a fire department brush truck, on July 28.
Joint Airport Board budget
Airport Board President Mark Moser spoke by phone to council to ask for approval of the airport’s FY21 budget; and Airport Manager Mary Rohrer added her comments, also.
They provided a Power Point for council to view, saying as recently as FY2018, airport operations had a $38.3 million impact here with much of that income coming from Texas Department of Transportation.
Moser said operating revenue includes leases to others of airport properties and “fuel flow” sales. As of Jan. 1, 2018, the airport was no longer getting financial help from the city and county, but now, he said, they are facing some delayed maintenance issues. “We are trying to rent out every bit of property we can, and we’ve done well; but now it’s all rented and we have a backlog of requests,” Moser said.
To that end, he and Rohrer said they were bringing council a balanced budget for the airport and asking for a “ramp grant match” of $50,000 from the city and county toward their improvement plans.”I don’t see COVID-19 as a risk; people and travel are still here,” Moser said.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the proposed budget.
KCAD budget
Kerr Central Appraisal District’s Chief Appraiser Sharon Constantinides presented by telephone the KCAD’s FY21 budget for the city’s approval or disapproval.
She said the new budget was a little less than the previous year’s, as a bottom line; and that she moved money for mapping, a change until the 9-1-1 network and county can rejoin the mapping project.
Council questioned her on percent of input from the taxing entities; and she said she based this budget on 2019 until those entities set their new FY20 tax rates.
Council voted 5-0 to approve this proposed budget.
Street reconstruction
Street Department officials presented a construction agreement with Allen Keller Company, LLC, for a street reconstruction package, paid for by bond money, in the amount of $2,862,618.20.
This was described as the first group and “high priority street,” a list they said has been reprioritized to include Lemos, Guadalupe, Newton, Plaza, Water and Stephanie – about 4.7 “lane miles.” Package A got good bids, they said; and Package B will be the next group of streets, for almost seven lane miles.
They said this also takes into account the reconstruction of Lois Street after drainage work.
Council approved this project to be done in the fall of 2020, by a 5-0 vote.
Rezoning Guadalupe Street property
Council passed 5-0 on second and final reading an ordinance rezoning property at 333 Guadalupe St. from “medium density residential” (R-2) to a multi-family residential zoning (R-3).
Mayor Bill Blackburn said he was originally concerned to be sure this change would be good for that neighborhood, but in recent years the city has also added improvements in that area, and he now sees this as a good addition.
Two area men with ties to the project phoned into the meeting to say their plans will be a positive addition; and changing this puts the zoning back to what it was when their project began.
Purchase, KFD brush truck
Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith asked council to approve purchase of a 2020 Ford F-550 4x4 truck cab and chassis, so he could remount on the new chassis the equipment to fight brush and wildfires.
He said they had to remove a 24-year-old truck from service so they have no reserve vehicle now for those kinds of fires.
Council voted to approve his request, noting they realized it would be a critical piece of equipment, and they wanted a ride in it, when he gets it.
Bond refunding opportunity
Council got a presentation from Colby Eckols of Hilltop Securities explaining how current low interest rates make their 2012 and 2013 bonds eligible for refinancing. He said, by telephone from Austin, that interest rates have dropped to 1.5 to 2.75 percent, historical lows and continuing to improve.
Refinancing achieves debt service reduction, he said, and projected savings to the city of about $330,000-400,000. The true interest rate was estimated at 1.37 to 1.6 percent.
Eckols said if council wanted to proceed, they would be asked to pass a “parameters ordinance,” and then the transaction would happen about Sept. 22. Council voted 5-0 to pursue the funding opportunity.
COVID-19 preparedness,
response
Smith provided their virus update saying KFD tested 524 people and found 36 positive COVID cases; and as of July 26, Kerr County had a 6.9 percent infection rate.
On July 28, he said they’d confirmed 366 positive cases with 55 active and 307 recovered and four deaths, according to Department of State Health Services. He said he questioned the last statistic by calling DSHS but said he got no information by meeting time.
He announced more testing at the HCYEC on Aug. 5. Smith said he and other emergency coordinators questioned state officials on inconsistencies in the lag time in statistics; and got an agreement to have daily reports provided at 4 p.m.
He said he’s attended some meetings of the local Recovery Coalition and their recovery home residents are having the same challenges as everyone else with the added focus on maintaining sobriety; and keeping recovery meetings going online.
Presentations
Two presentations were made at this meeting, one to Laura Bechtel as she leaves her post in Kerrville as library director at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library.
She has left Kerrville for a new job at a branch library in a Montgomery County Library system in Maryland, where she will be the assistant branch manager.
Blackburn presented her with a certificate of appreciation, saying she was in Kerrville since 2010 and grew the patron count at the library to record numbers as of 2019.
Past Library Board member David Lipscomb also sent a congratulatory letter.
The other presentation was made virtually, and the new “Kerrville Kindness Award” given to Beth Palmer of Mustard Seed Ministry, Light on the Hill at Mount Wesley, for her campaign to help feed families in need.
Blackburn said more than 8,000 people have been helped at LOTH Mustard Seed Ministries since it began, starting with 30-40 families and growing to more than 150 families during the ongoing Coronavirus problems.
Council watched a brief video of Palmer, and thanked her for her work in the community.
Citizen questions
Two citizens phoned in, one asking when council meetings will re-open to public attendance, as speaking in person would be more impactful.
Another wanted council to reverse Kerrville Public Utility Board’s recently announced “opt-out” provision on their bills, to have citizens “opt in if they choose,” instead. He also asked if the state’s Public Utility Commission was consulted about this (nobody addressed that) and if this fundraising program is coming to council for a vote; and was told, probably not.
Councilwomen Judy Eychner and Delayne Sigerman reported on their Food Relief Program.
City Attorney Mike Hayes was questioned on the “generations” of City Emergency Declarations; and said he’s drafted and revised three, each one superseded by the newer one, to get to the fourth one in effect now. He said, “Having one stands up emergency operations, and allows the city to seek aid if needed.”
The same two citizens phoned again to say they appreciated the review, but it was requested by citizens months ago, and claimed inconsistent application as it says the public has the right to speak in person. And one said it’s prudent to put an expiration date in it.
Hayes said council must vote to ratify it, to continue; and they voted 5-0 to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.