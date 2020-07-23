Commissioners honored the Historical Commission Monday; and debated again COVID-19 requirements and restrictions versus county control.
Award, Historical Commission
The Kerr County Historical Commission recently won another “Distinguished Service Award” from the Texas Historical Commission, one of 79 Texas counties to do so this year.
KCHC President Julie Leonard told commissioners their purpose, since their founding in 1972, is to protect and preserve historical records and sites in this county.
Leonard said their accumulated records, photographs and other materials are stored partially at the county courthouse, and in archives at Schreiner University where they are available for public access.
In her report to commissioners, Leonard said even under COVID-19 restrictions and cancellation of regular meetings this spring and summer and their planned summer children’s camp, KCHC members have inspected all the county’s historical markers.
She said a local Boy Scout chose refurbishment of historical markers as his Eagle Scout project, and followed up those inspections with cleaning and repair work as needed.
Leonard said other members have been creating an expanded map of Kerr County historical sites including some “neighborhoods.”
She said one member has looked for more than five “lost cemeteries” to take photos, make diagrams and maps, and file that information with the KCHC and at the state commission.
Their new award certificate reads, “Texas Historical Commission presents this 2019 Distinguished Service Award to Kerr County Historical Commission in recognition of its active and well-balanced preservation program.” It was signed by Mark Wolfe, executive director, on June 10.
Leonard also asked commissioners for more money next year from county funds to continue their work, suggesting any unused KCHC funds from FY20 be theirs for FY21.
COVID-19 update,
disaster declaration
Kerr Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas said in his “Week 20” reported that there were no deaths that week; and as of last Friday the Texas military tested 812 area residents; Peterson Health, 3,110; and Curative Lab, 747.
Thomas said 277 positive tests were reported with six people hospitalized. He said that list now stands at 198 active cases, 77 people recovered, and still two fatalities.
He said federal and state authorities are now reporting case numbers by age groups, in 10-year sections; noting that 70 percent of the cases are now reported in people between ages 20-59, and contracted by “household” or “community” spread. But the 75-79 age group also is creeping up in case numbers.
He said the Texas military will return to Kerrville on Aug. 5 for more testing, and details will be released soon.
Commissioner Jonathan Letz has been participating by phone from home since he and his family diagnosed positive for COVID, and said he has concerns about how testing numbers are being reported and by who, since two adults in his house were tested twice. But he agreed with the rest of the court that positive test result numbers is still increasing.
Thomas said Kerr has a 6.02-percent infection rate out of those people tested; total active cases of 198, but some have recovered and will be taken off the list.
County Judge Robert Kelly commended Thomas for his management; and noted the severity of the problem elsewhere, especially along the Texas border and Corpus Christi.
Mask-wearing debated again
An internal debate followed among commissioners on Gov. Greg Abbott’s recent “mandate” that includes wearing masks, with conditions. Moser moved to make face masks mandatory in public for all businesses; and recommend Kelly require it locally. Moser said it would be the Kerr County Sheriff’s decision to enforce this, and Kelly said the order is impossible to enforce. Commissioner Don Harris reminded colleagues 20-plus people appeared last week to speak against masks.
Kelly repeated his stance on recommending masks but inability to enforce community-wide. He asked Moser why he keeps bringing this up; and Moser said, “Because things have gotten worse.”
Commissioner Harley Belew said the numbers are worse but percentages the same.
Moser said deaths are increasing and coming this way.
Kelly said the governor’s order is not enforceable, in his legal opinion, but right now there’s no mandatory mask-wearing. Some can’t, and some won’t.
County Attorney Heather Stebbins described differences she sees between places and businesses open to the public, between commercial entities and places where social distancing isn’t possible. She interprets the Governor’s rules as people wearing masks in public places and outside if no social distancing; and if in public buildings, have masks on.
They also discussed the Governor including rules about “no detaining anyone” challenged about not wearing a mask; and if the state order is voided when exceptions are added.
After Kelly said it’s an issue of personal responsibility with each person doing what’s right to protect themselves and others, Moser withdrew his motion.
Precinct 2 beverage sale
petition
Commissioner Tom Moser reported the Precinct 2 petition passed its goal of collecting 2,500 signatures, surpassing the required 2,016, and the Kerr County Tax Assessor’s office is now verifying the signatures as registered voters.
“When they’re verified, the tax assessor will ask Commissioner’s Court for a resolution to put this question on the General Election ballot and the voters can decide on the sale of alcoholic beverages in the precinct,” Moser said.
Possible reassignment,
HCYEC staff
Commissioners considered an offer from Jake Williamson, manager at the Hill Country Youth Event Center and one of a handful of Global-Spectra employees there, to have them help elsewhere temporarily.
Kelly said so many events cancelled at the HCYEC that the staff offered to help elsewhere. But Letz said he thought this would take a contract amendment. And Stebbins said this was on this agenda in case the court closed the HCYEC facility.
Other items
Maintenance Supervisor Shane Evans talked with the court about supplies for the new disinfectant sprayers, to choose between a 55-gallon drum or a 15-gallon storage container.
An agenda item about rescheduling the salary survey was delayed until July 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.