Kerrville City Council moved deeper into the virtual meeting world at its March 24 meeting, limiting the in-person audience to council and essential city staff, seated at a distance from each other; and having phoned-in or emailed comments from the public on agenda items.
Economic Development Grant, Doyle Community Center
Under consideration and possible action, council discussed an “Economic Development Grant Agreement between the Doyle Community Center, Inc., and the City of Kerrville’s Economic Improvement Corporation.”
The Doyle Community Center, Inc., has developed a plan to renovate this facility located at the intersection of Paschal Avenue and Barnett Street. This renovation will create a more secure, efficient and functional building in which to provide services, particularly those contemplated through a national grant for deploying the “Build Health” program.
This community center and its newly contemplated programming raises the level of healthcare in the neighborhood; provides a means to get people in the community to services that have traditionally only existed outside the Doyle neighborhood; gives access to food provisions for healthy eating; and provides programs that fill educational gaps to enhance employment skills.
The agenda packet said many citizens of the Doyle community and the surrounding area lack some basic necessities such as transportation, food, adequate housing, and access to healthcare and educational supports.
Current Doyle programs include, but are not limited to, after-school and summer kids’ club; community gatherings such as Blue Santa; adult educational programs such as GED tutoring, and evening family programs.
The “scope of work” for the renovations include, in two phases, first $338,456 for new ceiling and insulation, water lines, complete HVAC, wet-pipe fire-sprinkler system, electrical service above ceiling, and kitchen and dining area.
Phase Two for $497,530 would include selective interior demolition; new main entrance, wiring, lighting, electrical, flooring finishes and paint, and grease traps; and remodeled restrooms.
The EIC has approved an amended amount of $500,000 to include architectural services and use of portable buildings during renovation.
Other funding is expected to include $250,000 from the BUILD Health Initiative Grant over two and a half years; $200,000 grant from the Stevens Foundation; $200,000 from the Peterson Foundation; and donated time and expertise from Peter Lewis, architect. A long list of other collaborative partners already have ensured continuous services.
Programming enhancements after renovations are expected to include education, including programs for teens to gain thriving behaviors; health to include screening and education on chronic conditions and wellness programs; senior services; food equality; and jobs retained and recruited.
Under the approved EIC agreement, the applicant will provide quarterly reports; and recognizes this funding assists Phases One and Two interior improvements. Other funding will be sought for the remainder of the two phases.
In the virtual meeting, Kay Tally-Foos from the Doyle board and Brenda Fudge from New Hope Counseling phoned in their support; Meg Scott-Johnson sent a letter of support for the EIC funding while noting the COVID-19 crisis has priorities out of place in long-made plans; and Peggy McKay phoned in her request to put funds on temporary hold until after the virus crisis. Others including Clifton Fifer, Debbie Berry, Carrie Maddox, Katie Givens, Rev. Allen Noah, and Bruce Stracke each supported the funding.
In council discussion, Judy Eychner said others asked her if this serves only the Doyle Community; and her answer was no, and effects are spread all over town with this collaboration.
Delayne Sigerman said if these renovations had been done before, the city could be using this building now for some COVID-19 needs.
Kim Clarkson called it a collaborative effort for an important goal.
City Manager Mark McDaniel said the city has sufficient money in the bank, even if there’s an economic downturn.
Sigerman and Eychner moved to approve the EIC funding for Doyle; and it passed 5-0.
Kerrville Homeless Count
Sigerman reported on the recent Homeless Population Count she helped direct, saying, ”It appears Kerrville is doing what we can to reach out to homeless through the many organizations currently operating with the sole purpose of temporary shelter, vouchers for food or electricity, food kitchens, clothing donations, job assistance, domestic violence assistance, recovery information and programs.”
This project started in late August 2019; leading to a statewide “Point-in-Time Count” in Kerrville Jan. 23 by 10 teams of three people each, after a webinar training session, plus behind-the-scenes volunteers.
Sigerman said they had specific questions to ask homeless they found in unsheltered locations, and goodie bags of donated items to distribute; and their numbers and information were sent to Austin as part of a statewide report. They located and interviewed 21 persons and their data was reported without names or confidential information.
Of the 21 they interviewed, 14 percent were sheltered, nine unsheltered and nine “observed.” Fourteen were male, two female and five unknown. All were households without children; five were “chronically homeless;” and none were veterans.
Sigerman said she hopes to lead a summer count, too.
COVID-19 update
Mayor Bill Blackburn reported, due to the anti-virus fight, the city needs to cancel the planned May 20 city election for mayor and two city council seats.
Council proposed moving that election to Nov. 3; and there was a phoned-in comment from Glenn Andrew supporting that decision. McKay asked them to give citizens more directions about expectations; called it an unnecessary inclusion for emergency spending; and asked them to put an ending date on it.
Council voted 5-0 to approve the change of election date; and Blackburn said a resolution to ratify this will follow.
McDaniel said citizens have asked if a “shelter in place” order will be issued; and he said, probably not as Kerrville has no confirmed cases. Some people are being tested, he said, but none are confirmed with the disease.
Kerrville Fire Chief Dannie Smith said he’s gotten good reports on hygiene, social distancing and groups of 10 or less. Large cities are doing further rules, especially about people working only at exempted businesses, he said. He reported U.S. and Texas confirmed cases and death numbers, saying Abbott’s direction is “respond, don’t panic.” The city hall lobby is closed with customers using other communication methods.
Officially the city is in Phase 4, high readiness, taking an average of 30 calls per day before this meeting but numbers were down March 24.
The city is working with Peterson Health to get a testing center in Kerrville, Smith said. But the instruction to citizens would remain the same – call your primary doctor first; call the Emergency Room or Urgent Care Center; have your physician’s order for a test at the center. Specimens are sent out of Kerrville for confirmation; and if positive, treatment follows.
“You cannot go directly to the ER. This starts with primary doctors,” Smith said.
Would patients be sent to PRMC or San Antonio? Not necessarily, he said; they could be sent home. Yes, swabs have to go to San Antonio. Asked how PRMC officials are holding up, Smith said good; there’s no “surge” of patients there or with EMS.
McDaniel thanked council members for their effort in the community, and they reported briefly on their recent activities.
Spur 100 property
Council also approved on second reading changing the zoning on about 15 acres on Spur 100 to “residential mix district” from “medium density.” The owners said they hope to build housing on the property.
