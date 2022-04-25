Schreiner University presents the Margaret Syers Lecture Series. Dr. Martin Lockerd will be giving a lecture titled "The Stolen Gift: Tolkien and the Problem of Suicide" at 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, in Schreiner University’s Junkin Campus Ministry Building.
A reception will follow the lecture beginning at 6 p.m. at the Trailhead Beer Garden. This event is free and open to the public.
Margaret Syers taught English for many years at Tivy High School. Her family created the Margaret Syers Lecture Series in her memory as a tribute to her commitment to teaching and to the value and beauty of literature.
For more information, contact Dr. Martin Lockerd, Assistant Professor of English, at (830) 792-7405 or mlockerd@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.