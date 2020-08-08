The City of Kerrville would like to make residents aware of a lane closure continuing to occur on Bluebell Road between Jackson Road and Redbud Lane.
The project was scheduled to begin Aug. 3, 2020 and is estimated to last until approximately late September. The section of Bluebell Road between Jackson Road and Redbud Lane will have alternating lane closures, due to street and waterline construction pursuant to the Bluebell Waterline Replacement project. Lane closure and warning signs are present to direct traffic through the construction site.
Each lane closure will allow one-way traffic through Bluebell Road. An alternate route will be provided during this time and will be signed accordingly. The City of Kerrville would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and attentiveness to lane closures and traffic restrictions during this time.
