Kerrville H-E-B shoppers will enjoy an hour of live music on Saturday, Nov. 6, as a brass quintet from Symphony of the Hills offers a free performance from 2:30- 3:30 p.m.
The group will perform holiday and other selections as the grocery store showcases its holiday items.
“At H-E-B we are grateful to be a part of our customers’ holiday traditions and look forward to having the Symphony of the Hills helping to make holiday memories,” said Jeannette Bocock, H-E-B Store Leader.
The quintet will be set up in the produce section close to the floral department at the main entrance of the 300 Main Street H-E-B location.
Dr. Eugene Dowdy, conductor, arranged to have the musicians perform.
“I really want to thank H-E-B for their continued support of symphonic music in Kerrville and the Hill Country,” Dowdy said.
The next concert by Symphony of the Hills is “Holiday Hopes,” on Thursday, Dec. 2, beginning at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater. Tickets and information are at www.symphonyofthehills.org.
