Symphony’s ‘Fire’ concert to feature Pauley on trumpet
Schreiner University faculty member Brandon Pauley is the featured trumpet soloist with Symphony of the Hills on April 27.

Kerrville’s Symphony of the Hills will feature the trumpet work of Brandon Pauley for its season finale concert “Orchestral Fire,” on April 27, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater.

The concert will be preceded with a wine reception, new season announcement, and patron signup at 5:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater lobby.

