SU staffer’s art selected for Ney Museum exhibit

Sarah Sides’ photo collage, "Together We Rise," was jury-picked to be part of the Elisabet Ney Museum online photography exhibition, “SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19th Amendment Centennial Exhibition.”
This was a nation-wide competition calling for women photographers to submit their work on the Centennial of the Ratification of the 19th Amendment. The most notable images were chosen to be included in this special online exhibition, which will remain accessible through Jan. 31, 2021.
Earlier this month, Sides was hired as the Schreiner University Logan Library assistant. Sides is a May 2020 graduate of Schreiner University with BA in history. She also worked at the library part time for a couple of years as a work study while she was a student at Schreiner.
“To claim our power as women, it is crucial to keep history alive, to explore it, ask questions, challenge past perceptions and interpretations,” Sides says about her work. “Our mothers before us fought long and hard for our empowerment through supporting our basic right to vote with the 19th Amendment. Claiming our power is a continuous battle. We must teach our daughters and sons that we are all equal and should be and will be treated as such.”
“Art is a way to teach, improve, and inspire greater understanding of the past and to move forward into the future in a positive and inclusive way,” Sides went on to explain. “‘Together We Rise,’ shows the beauty and strength women before us had in fighting for our rightful place in this world. Claiming my power through exploration of historical and spiritual roots of the feminine is a central aspect of my creative pulse and my drive to communicate strength through my art.”
The Elisabet Ney Museum is uniquely qualified to host the exhibition, as its namesake was an activist for democracy and women’s suffrage in Europe and America but did not live to see it secured.
Sides’ work can be viewed at the Elisabet Ney Museum exhibition “SUFFRAGE NOW: A 19th Amendment Centennial Exhibition” site at theney.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.