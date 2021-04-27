The 13 volunteer fire departments who responded to the Mason Courthouse fire on Feb. 4, 2021 have each been given a $100 beef gift certificate to use as they deem appropriate.
The fire departments that received the certificates are Mason Volunteer Fire Department, Brady Fire, Castell VFD, Doss VFD, Junction & Kimble Co Rural VFDs, Lohn VFD, London VFD, Melvin VFD, Placid VFD, Rochelle VFD, Pontotoc VFD and the Llano VFD.
The loss of this 111-year-old historic building has been a tragedy and it could have been much worse if not for the diligent efforts put forth by all the units that responded to the fire. The Hill Country CattleWomen greatly appreciate all their efforts on this and all calls that they respond to. Often in rural areas, it is only the volunteer first responders that are available in emergencies. The HCCW wanted to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work.
