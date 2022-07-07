Center Point Volunteer Fire Department’s annual fundraiser BBQ and dance on Saturday, July 9, will be at the Center Point VFD Station, 548 Kelly Street in Center Point.
The BBQ and silent auction are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Plates will include brisket, sausage, beans, potato salad, soda, tea and beer.
The dance and silent auction is from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Live music for the dance will be Clayton Landua Music. Clayton Landua’s music is created in the Texas Hill Country and he has played many venues throughout Texas and at various Texas/Americana music festivals.
During the dance there will be a snack bar and drinks available.
For 68 years the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department has served the community with fire protection and emergency response services.
Proceeds from this fundraiser help cover general operating expenses such as fuel, insurance, training, and equipment replacement (safety gear, hoses, radios, vehicle tires, etc.).
CPVFD has Station 1 on Kelly Street in Center Point and Elm Pass Sub-Station 2 on Elm Pass Road. Presently CPVFD is in the process of enlarging Station 1 to better accommodate fire-fighting vehicles and department equipment. Throughout the year CPVFD firefighters undergo routine training and support a Junior Firefighter program.
CPVFD is regularly called to provide mutual aid and assist Kerrville FD, Turtle Creek VFD, Comfort VFD, Ingram VFD, Hunt VFD, Mountain Home VFD and other VFDs in surrounding counties.
CPVFD responds to wildfires, structure fires, vehicle accidents, water rescue calls and many other types of emergencies within the CPVFD service area and surrounding counties.
With rising prices for fuel and supplies, CPVFD is dependent on the support from fundraisers such as the July 9 BBQ and dance, donations from generous community members, grants from area foundations and county support to help defray these rising costs and meet the needs of the community CPVFD serves.
The 37 volunteers of the Center Point VFD team selflessly give their time and risk their lives and health to protect the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.