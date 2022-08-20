The Kerrville Public School Foundation announced the first recipients of its newest program, “Shining Stars Award of Excellence.”
The program was created to better recognize and reward Kerrville ISD teachers and support staff who exemplify excellence in the performance of their daily duties, and by their dedication to shaping students and building a better district.
These everyday heroes consistently go above and beyond for schools and students.
KPSF received a tremendous response to its request for nominations from the general public, and from KISD parents, students, and employees. An impressive 132 KISD teachers and support staff were nominated.
Recipients will be individually recognized on the field at Antler Stadium during the KPSF Night pre-game ceremony, Friday, Aug. 26. Each honoree will receive a monetary award.
• David Cahela, KISD Maintenance;
• Alicia Campoy, Tally Head Custodian;
• Austin Clarkson, Tivy Educator;
• Stephanie Drake-Woods, Special Education Occupational Therapist;
• Kelly Dunigan, Tivy Educator;
• Michael Freeman, HPMS Educator;
• Sandra Gonzalez, BT Wilson; Special Education Paraprofessional;
• Jennifer Haas, Tally Educator;
• Sharon Harris, Tom Daniels Secretary;
• Tacy Heath, Tivy Educator;
• Katie Jachade, Starkey Nurse;
• Rachel Jordan, HPMS Educator;
• Xochitl Medina, HCHS and DAEP Custodian;
• Francy Neal, KISD Special Education Administrative Assistant;
• Alysse O’Brien, Nimitz Educator;
• Laurie Rees, Tom Daniels and Nimitz Mentoring Coordinator;
• Jessica Sturm, Tivy Educator;
• Hillarie Swanner, HPMS Educator;
• James Wessels, Tivy Content Mastery Paraprofessional;
• Tammy Wren, Tivy Discipline Secretary.
Established in 1987 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the mission of the Kerrville Public School Foundation (KPSF) is to mobilize the community and its resources to further academic excellence for all the students of Kerrville ISD.
To learn more about KPSF or to donate, contact Executive Director Evelyn Nelson, (830) 257-9282, or visit the KPSF website, www.kpsf.net.
