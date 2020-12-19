DAR celebrates 48th anniversary at Christmas Tea

The Major James Kerr Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, held its annual Christmas Silver Tea at the home of member Pam Slutz on Nov. 5, while also commemorating the 48th Anniversary of its being chartered by the National Society.
Chapter Regent Lynn Chambers noted the successes of the local group through the year despite severe meeting and activity restrictions due to Covid-19.
Seventeen new members were added including three who were inducted at the Tea. They included Rita Arket, Iris Brayton and Louise Wagner. New associate member Linda S. Herring was also welcomed.
Membership Anniversary Certificates were awarded to Johanna Klein Stout (50 years) and Sherry Harp Hiller (25 years).
Special recognition was given to two former Regents who were in attendance, Donna Raymond and Ruth Steele.
Raymond is a Charter Member of the chapter, joining as a young bride at the encouragement of her mother-in-law.
In the ensuing years, she has served not only as Chapter Regent, but as Texas State Regent, State Chaplain, Corresponding Secretary General for the National Society and National Chair of DAR Schools.
According to Regent Chambers, “Both Mrs. Raymond and Mrs. Steele continue to mentor and inspire each of us, and we are grateful for their enduring commitment to our success. They embody DAR’s devotion to God, Home and Country through all that we do.”
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a patriotic, historical and educational organization made up of members 18 years or older who can trace their ancestry through genealogy back to involvement in the American Revolutionary War. Anyone is welcome to join regardless of race or creed.
For further information, please contact via e-mail at DARKerrvilleChapter@gmail.com.
