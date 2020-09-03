Stacy named to Habitat for Humanity Texas board

Habitat for Humanity Texas announced its new board member Philip Stacy, executive director at Kerr County Habitat for Humanity, one of 12 board members statewide.
“Housing is critical for healthy communities, and our goal at the state level is to educate our elected officials on that. No one should pay more than half their income to live in their hometown,” said LaJuan Hollis, Habitat for Humanity Texas Board President.
Stacy currently serves as executive director of Kerr County Habitat for Humanity where, since 2015, he has helped families and communities through new construction and home rehabilitation programs.
“First of all, it was an honor to be asked to serve on the board of Habitat Texas. I was excited when Jack Wilson from Smith County called me and asked me to apply,” said Stacy.
“In the five years I have served as the executive director of Habitat for Humanity Kerr County, I have made many friends in the Texas Habitat Family. Without their help and support, my job would have been a harder row to hoe and not nearly as much fun,” continued Stacy.
In accepting the job, Stacy made his priorities clear.
“Coming from a smaller affiliate with big goals and high hopes, I want to be a voice and representative of our first two Habitat principles: to demonstrate the love of Jesus Christ and to focus on shelter. If we keep our eyes on these principles, the rest of our mission will follow,” said Stacy.
Stacy, a Kerrville native and Tivy High School graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin in 1982 and later graduated from the SMU Southwest Graduate School of Banking program in 2005. Professionally, Stacy taught in Kerrville schools for 10 years before beginning a career in banking in 1999. He served as senior vice-president for Union State Bank and Guadalupe National Bank before joining Habitat in 2015.
As a 2001 graduate of the Kerr County Leadership program, Stacy enjoys being involved in a variety of community groups. Previously, Stacy served on several local nonprofit organizations and governmental boards, including the Christian Men’s Job Corps, the Kerrville Kiwanis Club, and the Kerrville Downtown Business Association.
Currently he serves as the vice chairman of the Kerrville Public Utility District, Kerrville’s local electric utility district, and is a member of the Noon Rotary club of Kerrville. He is also active in the Hill Country Emmaus Community and FUMC of Kerrville. His hobbies include ranching, hunting, and golf, not in order of importance.
Philip is married to Jeanne Coers Stacy, who is a Youth Camp Director, and they have two grown children, Gretchen and Thomas, who have both graduated from the University of Texas at Austin.
“I hope to promote Habitat Texas and the amazing support they provide for our Texas affiliates. I am living proof that Habitat Texas makes a difference. It has played a large part in my success as an affiliate leader, and I would like to pay that assistance forward. As a board member, I want to help all of our affiliates, large and small, to continue to be successful, thus helping more families secure a safe and decent place to live,” continued Stacy.
"In business, government, churches and nonprofits, we know that leadership matters. We are truly honored and humbled to have these leaders join us in the leadership of Habitat for Humanity Texas as we work toward a world where everyone has a decent place to live,” says Amy Ledbetter Parham, executive director of Habitat for Humanity Texas. “Almost one third of Texans struggle with housing. With the pandemic and remote learning, the struggle is highlighted. We need visionary leaders to address these urgent issues, and the Habitat Texas board of directors is the beginning of that.”
Other newly elected board members are Craig Chick, John Trube, Andy York, Joey Hopkins, and Phillip Schmandt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.