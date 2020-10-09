Early voting in the 2020 General Election begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continues by personal appearance through Friday, Oct. 30.
There are two early voting polling places, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, and at the Ingram Independent School District Administration Building, Board Room, 510 College St. in Ingram.
Hours for early voting are:
• Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13-16 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Saturday, Oct. 17 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23 – 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24 – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Monday through Friday, Oct. 26-30 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
On Election Day Nov. 3, the polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There are 20 voting precincts in Kerr County with individual polling places across the county.
Review your voter registration card for your precinct number. And voters are required to present an approved form of photo identification to vote.
General Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Polling places on Nov. 3 are:
• 101 – Southern Oaks Baptist Church, 122 Valley View Dr.;
• 107 – Thunder Hills Biker Church, 111 Camino Real;
• 109 – Northwest Hills Community Center, 200 Northwest Hills Dr.;
• 113 – St. Paul’s UMC, 135 Methodist Encampment Rd.;
• 118 – River Hills Mall, 200 Sidney Baker S.;
• 119 – Inn of the Hills, 1001 Junction Hwy., Grand Ballroom lobby;
• 202 – American Legion Hall, 300 FM 480, Center Point;
• 211 – Union Church, 101 Travis St.;
• 215 – Hosanna Lutheran Church, 134 Camp Meeting Rd,;
• 220 – Faith Christian Church, 1205 Sidney Baker S.;
• 303 – Calvary Temple Church, 3000 Loop 534;
• 308 – Solid Rock Church, 6650 Highway 27, Comfort;
• 312 – Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St.;
• 314 – Cailloux City Center, 910 Main St.;
• 404 – Mountain Home Fire Dept., 5475 Junction Hwy., Mountain Home;
• 405 – Hunt School, 115 Hunt School Rd., Hunt;
• 406 – Citywest Church, Ingram, 3129 Junction Hwy., Ingram;
• 410 – Divide Chapel, 121 Divide School Rd., Mountain Home;
• 416 – Kerrville KOA Community Center, 2400 Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville;
• 417 – Western Hills Baptist Church, 2010 Goat Creek Rd., Kerrville.
Candidates
Kerr County Sheriff and Judicial Districts and other Kerr County races for the Nov. 3 General Election, as listed by the Texas Secretary of State’s office, were provided by the Elections office in the Kerr County Courthouse.
• Kerr County Sheriff – Larry Leitha (Rep) and Warren Funk (Lib);
• 216th District Judge – Albert D. “Pat” Pattillo III, unopposed;
• 198th District Attorney – Stephen Harpold, unopposed;
• 216th District Attorney – Lucy Wilke, unopposed.
Pct. 1 incumbent County Commissioner Harley Belew is opposed in this election by write-in candidate Konrad Wert.
For voters in Kerr County Precinct 2, there is an added “Local Option Election Justice of the Peace Pct. 2 Proposition A – To legalize the legal sale of all alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages;” and those voters are asked to vote “for” or “against” the proposition.
Uncontested Kerr County candidates were declared elected, and are listed on the ballot by name, but without any boxes to fill in when one votes: Kerr County Attorney Heather Stebbins; County Clerk Jackie JD Dowdy; Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves; County Commissioner, Pct. 3 Jonathan Letz; Constable, Pct. 1 Tommy Rodriguez; Constable, Pct. 2 Kyle Schneider; Constable, Pct. 3 Paul A. Gonzales; and Constable, Pct. 4 Brad Rider.
Other national and state races are:
• U.S. President and Vice President - Donald J. Trump and Mike Pence (Rep.); Joseph R. Biden and Kamala D. Harris (Dem.); Jo Jorgensen and Jeremy Cohen, (Lib.); Howie Hawkins and Angela Walker (Green);
• U.S. Senator – John Cornyn (Rep.); Mary “MJ” Hegar (Dem.); Kerry D. McKennon (Lib.); and David B. Collins (Green);
• U.S. Representative District 21 – Chip Roy (Rep.); Wendy R. Davis, (Dem.); Arthur Dibianca (Lib); and Tommy Wakely (Green).
• State Senator, Dist. 24 – Dawn Buckingham (Rep) and Clayton Tucker (Dem);
• State Representative Dist. 53 – Andrew Murr (Rep) and Joe P. Herrera (Dem).
There also are races for Texas railroad commissioner, chief justice and three other seats on the Texas Supreme Court, chief justice Fourth Court of Appeals; three races for Court of Criminal Appeals; and State Board of Education.
There is NO option at the top of the ballot to vote “straight party.”
Added decisions,
due to cancelled May elections
When elections for city councils, school trustees and school district propositions were cancelled due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, those elections were delayed to this Nov. 3 General Election.
So City of Kerrville City Council races also are on the city ballots; City of Ingram Aldermen positions are on the Precinct 4 Kerr County ballots; and Medina ISD has a proposition on their ad valorem tax rate to be voted on in the precincts where MISD’s boundaries extend into Kerr County.
Based on each registered voter’s verified address and voting precinct number, election judges at the polls will give each voter the ballot that matches his or her location.
For information, call the Election Department weekdays at 792-2242.
