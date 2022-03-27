The Division of Visual and Performing Arts at Schreiner University is proud to present the Graphic Design Senior Exhibition titled "Passion Project" at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The show is open to the public and runs now through Apr 18. The seniors will be hosting a reception on Saturday, Mar 19, from 2-4 p.m. at the Kerr Arts and Cultural Center.
The Schreiner University design students will be presenting their senior thesis projects along with a selection of portfolio work. This is a great opportunity for the community to view and support the work of up-and-coming designers and artists as they launch into their professional careers.
For more information contact Kathryn Campbell, associate professor of Graphic Design at Schreiner University, at kdcampbell@schreiner.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.