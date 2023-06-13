Pet Appreciation Week is June 4-10, and Dietert Center is celebrating that more homebound seniors can get the vet care they need for their pets with a recent grant of $10,000 from Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities.

“PetSmart Charities helped us get this pet program started a few years ago, and we are grateful that we can continue to help our Meals on Wheels recipients care for their treasured pet companions. These residents are homebound, and they often need our physical and financial help with transportation and facilitation of vet visits for exams and medication. Because they can’t get out of the house on their own to clinics or appointments, Dietert Center provides the help they need,” said Executive Director Brenda Thompson.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.