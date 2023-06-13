Pet Appreciation Week is June 4-10, and Dietert Center is celebrating that more homebound seniors can get the vet care they need for their pets with a recent grant of $10,000 from Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities.
“PetSmart Charities helped us get this pet program started a few years ago, and we are grateful that we can continue to help our Meals on Wheels recipients care for their treasured pet companions. These residents are homebound, and they often need our physical and financial help with transportation and facilitation of vet visits for exams and medication. Because they can’t get out of the house on their own to clinics or appointments, Dietert Center provides the help they need,” said Executive Director Brenda Thompson.
Dietert Center is fortunate to work with a dedicated, volunteer project coordinator named Trudy Sundin, who has a long history of working with animals with both veterinarians and even the San Antonio Zoo. Director of Philanthropy Paige Sumner believes that she is an important key to the effectiveness of the program, “Trudy has the credibility and experience of working with pets that helps her as a liaison to our local vet partners. She also has the compassion and sincerity to build relationships with the pet owners who trust her with their closest companions.”
In addition to providing direct access to vet care, another goal of this grant is to help raise awareness that the pet program exists and build support to sustain it for years to come. Area residents and pet organizations have been generous with donations of pet food that is distributed alongside Meals on Wheels. Without this supplemental pet food, sometimes owners are tempted to share their human food with pets, and that isn’t healthy for the person or the pet.
Thompson added, “Just as our generous supporters can choose for a contribution to support a specific program such as Dementia Care Advocates, they can also allocate a gift to support Meals on Wheels Pet Partners. This kind of support enables the continuation of these programs.”
Funding for the recent grant was made possible through a partnership between Meals on Wheels America and PetSmart Charities as part of Meals on Wheels America’s strategic effort to combat social isolation and loneliness among seniors across the country. According to Meals on Wheels America, “For many pet-owning adults living alone, their pet is their closest companion and may be one of their only sources of comfort, providing critical social connection and enhancing their physical and mental health and well-being. In fact, seniors with pets are less likely to exhibit depression, report feelings of loneliness and experience illness. Yet caring for a pet may present challenges for older adults with mobility or financial limitations.”
