Texas summer months bring unique challenges to Republic Services drivers and collection crews. Kerrville temperatures can become extreme, the town’s pedestrian and vehicular traffic becomes more active and yards produce greater amounts of brush and yard waste.
As a result, Republic Services is implementing a Summer Safety Plan aimed at reducing heat-related hazards to protect both staff and citizens.
To keep drivers from being exposed to the hottest temperatures of the day, brush and yard waste pick up will begin at 6:30 a.m. each day rather than 7:30 a.m. This modified schedule began Monday, June 6 and continues through Friday, Sept. 23.
During these hot months, brush and yard waste should be placed curbside by 6:30 a.m. on Monday of your collection week and at least three feet away from other objects. This schedule change does not affect other solid waste services.
“Some of our divisions within Public Works also initiated a change in scheduling due to the extreme heat and dangers it can present,” Assistant Director of Public Works David Barrera said. ”
If you have any questions, feel free to call Republic Services at (830) 522-3062 or Public Works at (830) 258-1221.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.