It is time to sign up for the Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department’s upcoming Adult Flag Football League.
The league will begin March 7. The deadline to register is Feb, 25 and the fee per team is $350.
Late registration will be accepted until March 4 with the addition of a $50 late fee.
Anyone who is interested in playing but does not have a team can contact the Parks and Recreation Department to be put on a pick-up list, and one of the established teams has the option to select you; however, this is not a guarantee of placement.
There will be a four-team minimum to begin a league. Games will be 7v7 with 12 being the maximum roster count. The league is designed for 18 years and older; however, if you are 16 years old you can get a parent permission form to join the league.
Team registration packets including the by-laws and waivers are available for pickup at the Parks and Recreation Department, located at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Hwy., and online at https://www.kerrvilletx.gov/1565/Flag-Football.
Are you a sports fan looking to earn a little extra cash? We have opportunities available for referees for the league. Referees are paid $20 per game with as many as six games per week. No license is required, but is preferred. If interested contact Recreation Coordinator, Dylan Mork at Dylan.Mork@kerrvilletx.gov.
For more information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (830) 257-7300, recreation@kerrvilletx.gov, visit the city’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
