Kerrville City Council members held a meeting June 9 lasting not quite an hour, in which the main action item was consideration of new sports field lights at the Kerrville Sports Complex.
They also got a report on damages to city facilities from the late May thunder, wind and hail storms.
Sport field floodlights
Parks and Recreation Department Director Ashlea Boyle described their proposal to add sport field floodlights to a pod at the Kerrville Sports Complex on Holdsworth Drive.
Boyle showed council photos of the current lighting at the sports fields, and said she wanted to add the same kind of lights as those on other fields.
She proposed buying them through Musco Sports Lighting, LLC, via the Texas BuyBoard in an amount not to exceed $268,700.
She said she had funding in a grant contract with the Cailloux Foundation in the amount of $500,000.
Boyle said the lights would be “hooded and dark-sky friendly” as well as energy-saving.
She said if council approved this, they would have about six weeks before the lights would be delivered and installed. And in that amount of time, a city crew would need to set and install the poles for the lights.
Council asked her about bookings through D-Bat to use the fields; and Boyle said they have several tournaments already lined up.
Council voted 5-0 to approve Boyle’s request.
May storm events
Boyle, Deputy City Manager E. A. Hoppe and City Manager Mark McDaniel reported to council on successive storm events and their effects on city facilities, saying there were several significant events that included cleanup and traffic. And city workers and others barely got one wrapped up before another one happened.
McDaniel offered kudos to the crews that did all that work.
They said on May 24-25, the city experienced high winds and thunderstorms. On May 25-26, that was followed by more thunderstorms, lightning, high winds, a suspected tornado.
There were trees down on public property and rights of way. Staff reported 3 to 8 inches of hail, not large, but it accumulated.
Boyle showed council 40 slides of damaged facilities, saying that was not everything they assessed. Sites included the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library, Regional History Center, the city Water Plant (where winds were clocked at 93 miles per hour), an ASR well building, Water Reclamation Plant, City Hall and Fire Administration building.
Other sites were Guadalupe Park, the Sports Complex, Schreiner Golf Course, Kerrville Schreiner Park (the teepee was demolished), and Louise Hays Park.
Hoppe noted they made grateful use of their new “grapple“ truck that they bought just in time, to clean up a lot of downed tree branches.
Many traffic signals were out for an extended period; and 11 city vehicles had hail damage.
They said 47 city properties were affected; and city administrators had already filed an insurance claim and learned what their deductible would be.
McDaniel and others noted crews from Kerrville Public Utility, Johnson City, Llano and Mason also worked on Kerrville cleanup.
City leaders said downed and damaged wood was being chipped up and would be used at the landfill.
Fire Chief Dannie Smith reported dispatchers handled more than 1,000 calls in 24 hours during the storms previously reported on.
COVID-19 preparedness
Smith reported that city playgrounds were open again; and the Fourth on the River group had given plans for the Fourth of July to Hoppe and himself.
They were being reviewed, he said, and looked very encouraging.
He said the Kerrville Farmers’ Market will reopen on Friday, June 19 with some restrictions; and utility disconnects, which had been suspended, will resume July 15.
Council asked for details on how citizens will be asked to use the playgrounds. Smith said social distancing still needs to apply, and groups of no more than 10 people. They have increased sanitation and decontamination; and Smith said face masks are not required.
He said between May 31 and June 7, they conducted 100 virus tests and found zero confirmed cases. Kerr County had, as of June 9, 18 recovered, one active and one death. The Texas Military tested 51 people on June 1; and were scheduled to be at Doyle School June 11.
For nursing homes, Smith said his crews assisted by Peterson Health completed 826 tests by May 26; and all tests results were in with no positive cases.
The Emergency Response Operation is still answering citizens’ calls, but the volume is down to about three per day. He said the virus is still a threat, and asked people to use good hygiene, social distancing, and other continued precautions.
Under public comment, George Baroody phoned in to ask if the city’s March 20 disaster declaration was still in effect and unmodified. They said yes. He asked them to continue to support a May 5 resolution asking Gov. Greg Abbott to consider assessed values, but to use the “effective tax rate” to raise city revenue.
