Second annual July 4 Art Show slated for Hunt

The Second Annual Fourth of July Show & Sale of the Hunt Community Artists and friends will be held this year on July 1-2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., both days at Bridget’s Basket in Hunt.
This is a new venue for the show. Attendance is free and there is plenty of parking. Look for Bridget’s sign as well as the art show banners before the Hunt Crossing. Food and drinks from Bridget’s will be available for purchase at the show.
Paintings will range from watercolors to acrylic and works in oil from large to small. Also available will be ceramics, wood carving, jewelry and wood furniture built from rustic reclaimed wood. Unique styles from impressionism to realism to whimsical and functional will all be featured. Many artists also offer prints and cards too, so there is something for everyone.
“We are really excited that last summer’s artists are returning, and we have added new artists for a total of 16 artists. You will find us on the porches and under tents on the lawn. This is our once-a-year show. Come out and join us for this fun weekend,” says Nancy Huffman, one of the artists and founders of the show. “We also have a Facebook page so you can get a preview of the artists that will be featured. Look for Hunt Community Artists and like and follow us.”
People have been coming here for more than 100 years to bask in the beauty of the Hill Country. During the 1930s artists began coming here to live and work, and the Hunt Community Artists are continuing in their tradition.
“The hills and the Guadalupe River call out to us with inspiration just as they did so many years ago. What a combination of local artists showcasing the Hill Country. It’s a unique opportunity to purchase art from local artists,” said Janet Reinwald, an artist and co-founder of the event.
Bridget’s Basket will offer food in her restaurant as well as the outside bar area with outdoor seating at umbrella-covered tables. She offers farm-to-table fare at her restaurant, which is both a Hunt institution and community meeting place. She also has a market with coffee and breakfast items as well as organic produce from their farm and local vendors, in addition to gift items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.