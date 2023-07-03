Second annual July 4 Art Show slated for Hunt
Buy Now

Hunt water colorist Janet Reinwald manned her booth at the inaugural Hunt art show and sale held last year. This year’s event will be held July 1-2 at Bridget’s Basket in Hunt.

The Second Annual Fourth of July Show & Sale of the Hunt Community Artists and friends will be held this year on July 1-2, from 10  a.m. to 4 p.m., both days at Bridget’s Basket in Hunt.

This is a new venue for the show. Attendance is free and there is plenty of parking. Look for Bridget’s sign as well as the art show banners before the Hunt Crossing. Food and drinks from Bridget’s will be available for purchase at the show.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.