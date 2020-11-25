Schreiner University conducted its last week of surveillance testing for COVID-19 for the Fall semester in accordance with the University’s published protocols.
Under the direction of Peterson Health, the University conducted 51 student tests and 16 employee tests. These were rapid response tests that are statistically unlikely to return a false positive.
After analyzing the tests at Peterson Regional Medical Center, all tests returned negative.
“2020 has been a very interesting and challenging year,” stated Dr. Charlie Hueber, Schreiner University dean of students. “I am very proud of our Schreiner community and how we have risen to meet the challenges that the global pandemic has and continues to present. But, we fully anticipate that we will still be managing this pandemic when we return in the Spring and while we cannot anticipate where the community, state and nation will be two months from now, we must start the planning process.”
“It is our current plan to require testing for all faculty, staff and students prior to the beginning of the Spring term,” continued Hueber. “To streamline the return to campus and testing process we have partnered with Peterson Medical Center to provide our testing. This will allow COVID testing to take place here on campus.”
The campus remains closed to the general public at this time.
This is an update regarding Schreiner University’s Surveillance Testing protocol only. It is not a report regarding anyone who is symptomatic or in isolation because of a potential exposure. For additional coronavirus information regarding the regional, county and campus environments, please see Scheiner’s COVID dashboard at schreiner.edu/ covid-19-update/.
As part of its COVID-19 plan, students will not return to campus again for the fall semester and will return in January.
