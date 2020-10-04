The City of Kerrville would like to make residents aware of an upcoming road closure to occuring on Plaza Drive between Guadalupe Street and Junction Highway.
Beginning Sept. 24, 2020, the section of Plaza Drive between Guadalupe Street and Junction Highway will be closed for through traffic due to street construction pursuant to the 2019 Bond Streets Reconstruction project.
The construction is part of the first streets package in association with the 2019 Bond Streets Reconstruction project, which was funded as part of a $10.5 million bond issuance for street and drainage improvements authorized by the Kerrville City Council in August 2019. Plaza Drive construction is estimated to take approximately two weeks, with additional streets to follow.
The section of Plaza Drive between Guadalupe Street and Junction Highway will be closed for through traffic each day due to street construction. Accommodations will be made for local residences, businesses and emergency services as needed. In addition to the closure, parking on Plaza will not be allowed throughout the duration of the project.
An alternate route will be provided during this time and will be signed accordingly. This section of the project was expected to last until approximately Oct. 1, 2020.
The City of Kerrville would like to thank citizens in advance for their cooperation and attentiveness to lane closures and traffic restrictions during this time.
