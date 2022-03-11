Voting is under way for the “March Madness Battle of the Books!” at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library. Vote for one of 16 Newberry Award-winning titles on display at the library. All ages are welcome to participate and a winner will be announced on March 31.
Books included on the voting list include “Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry,” “Bridge to Terabithia,” “Number of Stars,” “A Wrinkle in Time,” “From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler,” and many others. Come out to the library and vote for your favorite.
For more information or to register, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or visit the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov.
