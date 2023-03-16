Kerr County will host a South Texas Blood & Tissue Center blood drive at the Hill Country Youth Event Center on Monday, March 27.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the main room of the center.
Donors who give blood will receive a drawstring tote, while supplies last, and a virtual MasterCard gift card worth from $5 to $250.
To make a reservation, call (210) 731-5590 or visit www.southtexasbloodorg.
