“Are you calm under pressure? Do you want to help those in need? Can you handle being the first boots on the ground to help your neighbors in the aftermath of a natural disaster?
“If your answer is ‘yes,’ then we sure could use you as a member of the Kerr County Community Emergency Response Team,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
More information about CERT will be made readily available on Saturday, Jan. 22, during a 10 a.m. to noon recruiting event at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Training Room, next door to the main sheriff’s office at 400 Clearwater Paseo.
“Current members and squad leaders will be on hand to provide details about the kinds of events CERT trains for and what tasks it is called out to perform. And, of course, we’ll answer any questions you may have,” he said.
“If you are interested in this opportunity at all, we encourage you to attend. It is our hope that this event will help us discover and recruit more volunteer citizens, so that we are sure to have enough members on hand to truly help our residents the next time an emergency situation happens,” Thomas added.
CERT members are the first to arrive and provide assistance to their neighbors in the immediate aftermath of a disaster.
Members of the squad are well-trained and serve an important role when they provide initial damage assessments during triage by emergency forces prior to their arrival. CERT volunteers also can tackle the logistics of organizing other volunteers or the distribution of food, water and emergency resources.
And, there are countless other ways they can lend a hand to their fellow citizens when needed.
“Disaster response and recovery efforts require more helping hands than just those provided by our uniformed officers, firefighters and EMS personnel,” Thomas added. “In fact, a significant portion of response and recovery is done by volunteer groups who are willing to step up and take on essential tasks to help others around them in their times of need.”
To become a member of the CERT, requirements are that candidates mut be at least 18 years of age, have no criminal history, and must successfully complete the CERT Basic Training Course, which is fast approaching on the weekend of Feb. 18-20.
That training will cover disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and more.
Applications to be a volunteer member on the CERT unit are available at www.co.kerr.tx.us/ sheriff/cert.
For more information or questions, contact Thomas at wthomas @co.kerr.tx.us or phone him at (830) 896-1216 during regular business hours.
